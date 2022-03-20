Man in hospital after being struck in the head by a glass at Mansfield bar

The incident happened at the bar in Leeming Street, Mansfield, at around 12.30am today (Sunday, March 20).

His injuries were not life-threatening.

Nottinghamshire Police officers have arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

andwhynot and Canvas are closed today following the incident

This incident follows a separate attack where a woman suffered cuts to her face when she was hit with a glass following an argument in Sasha's bar, Front Street, Arnold, at around 11.40pm yesterday (Saturday, March 19).

Detective Sergeant James Flint, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Both of these incidents have resulted in people being arrested for a really serious offence.

"Glass attacks have the potential to cause serious harm and are treated really seriously by Nottinghamshire Police.

"Investigations into both incidents are continuing and I would urge anyone who saw them, or has video footage, to come forward as their information could be really helpful to the enquiries."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14 of March 20, in relation to the Mansfield incident, and quoting incident number 918 of March 19, in relation to the second incident.

Or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.