Mansfield's andwhynot closed today after 'domestic incident'
Mansfield businesses andwhynot and Canvas are closed today (Sunday, March 20), following a ‘domestic incident’.
A Facebook post by Jono Edwards said: “Due to an ongoing situation regarding a domestic incident last night, andwhynot and Canvas is sadly unable to open today, whilst our team continue to help the police with their ongoing enquiries.
“All of our team are okay and certainly not involved in this isolated, yet serious domestic incident.
“We sincerely apologise to everyone who was supposed to join us today, for either Sunday Lunch and indeed our afternoon show with Luke Hingley as Michael Buble.
“Our team are currently contacting everyone concerned with regards moving your restaurant reservation to The Red if possible - and the Buble show will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity, and of course, refunds are available for anyone who requires one.
“Thank you for your understanding in what is a difficult situation, and we'll be happy to share more details as soon as we are able."