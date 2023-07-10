News you can trust since 1952
Trio charged after TV stolen in Mansfield burglary

Police have charged three suspects after a television was removed from a living room wall and stolen during a burglary in Mansfield.
By John Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST

Extensive inquiries were carried out, leading to three arrests, following the incident which happened at an address on Surrey Drive on June 27.

Dean Graves, aged 49, 33-year-old Aaron Tomkinson and Kieran Bedford, 29, all of no fixed address, have since appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, charged with burglary.

Tomkinson was also charged with possession of cannabis.

Three people have been arrested and charged following a burglary in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceThree people have been arrested and charged following a burglary in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 2.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Here in Nottinghamshire, we take all reports of burglary extremely seriously and we work hard every day with our partners to prevent house burglaries taking place.

“However, when they do occur, we attend each and every offence, investigate, and will always do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.”