The scheme is a partnership working between local stores, CCTV, community protection and the police to problem solve repeat shoplifting and other issues which may make people feel unsafe within the town centre.

The scheme has now been operating three months and during that time police say there has been a 45 per cent decrease in shoplifting offences within Kirkby between April and June of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said: “This compares with a 1 per cent decrease in shop thefts on the county, so shows the real impact being made by the scheme.

Police are delighted by the early impact of the new Kirkby Business Crime Forum. Photo: Chris Etchells

“We are also seeing positive outcome rates increasing in Kirkby with 27.4 per cent of shop thefts detected in 2023 so far, which represents a 5 per cent increase in detections since the beginning of the financial year.

"A number of repeat offenders are now subject to criminal behaviour orders, banning them from the stores they target the most, with arrests and custodial sentences for breaches.

“By working with stores to problem solve offences and prevent offending by the small minority whom commit the vast of offences we hope to make meaningful impact on shop theft rates and support our local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By sharing the identities of repeat offenders with stores, workers may challenge them prior to any offences being committed and allow a greater number of offenders to be identified and brought to justice.”

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “I am delighted that since the launch of the scheme we are already able to see positive results.

“My initial measures of success were going to be greater number of offences brought to justice and improved confidence the police from local shop workers.

“I am delighted that at present we are tracking a near 50 per cent decrease since the launch of the scheme and would like to highlight the hard work the local team are doing to bring offenders to justice and seek CBOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad