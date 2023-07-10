Officers from the Kirkby neighbourhood team headed to Sutton on Friday, July 7, after being made aware of a potential drink-driver in the area.

Officers soon located the vehicle in question, which was found parked up with the driver still in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon seeing the police, the driver attempted to run away, the team said, but was soon caught and then failed a subsequent breath test.

A man has been arrested in Sutton and charged with drink-driving. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A short time later, the driver then provided two evidential samples, which again failed and was taken to Nottingham custody suite.

The following day, police completed further outstanding enquires into the driver before charging the man with drink-driving.