Man arrested in Sutton and charged with drink-driving
Officers from the Kirkby neighbourhood team headed to Sutton on Friday, July 7, after being made aware of a potential drink-driver in the area.
Officers soon located the vehicle in question, which was found parked up with the driver still in the car.
Upon seeing the police, the driver attempted to run away, the team said, but was soon caught and then failed a subsequent breath test.
A short time later, the driver then provided two evidential samples, which again failed and was taken to Nottingham custody suite.
The following day, police completed further outstanding enquires into the driver before charging the man with drink-driving.
The driver has since been released from custody pending a court case.