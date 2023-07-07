News you can trust since 1952
Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court between May 23 and 30.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:53 BST- 3 min read

Zoe Gregory, aged 47, of Jackson Terrace, Meden Vale: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Costi-Aurel Cantar, 22, of George Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield: Admitted driving while disqualified without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.

James Marriott, 27, of Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Ben Carr, 24, of Winkburn Road, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £180 surcharge.

Daniel Peterson, 37, of Noel Street, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Robert Cantar, 31, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town: Admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Andrew Chambers, 56, of Shirland Drive, Mansfield: Admitted failing to comply with a banning order. He was fined £182 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £73 surcharge.

Rafal Burdzy, 31, of Newark Way, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, with 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 32 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Derek Gardiner, 55, of Penn Street, Sutton: Admitted drug-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Ben Varley, 23, of The Twitchell, Sutton: Admitted possession of an offensive weapon in private place. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Phillip Ayres, 51, of Station Road, Morton: Admitted drink-driving. He was given a 12-month community order with 32 rehabilitation days, banned from driving for 25 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Chima Ogbonnia, 43, of Victoria Road, Kirkby: Admitted sending an offensive message. He was fined £153 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £61 surcharge.

Jack Beckworth, 23, of Carburton Way, Kirkby: Admitted fraud by false representation. He was ordered to pay £265 compensation.

Aaron Barnes, 43, of Beechwood Court, Beechwood Close, Sutton: Admitted possession of a knife and a controlled drug of class B, cannabis. He was jailed for four months, suspended for a year, fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Tyson Parr, 36, of Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby: Admitted criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Latest cases heard at Chesterfield and Derby Magistrates’ Court.

Dwayne Morlese, aged 30, of Laurel Close, Shirebrook: Convicted of speeding. He was fined £40, ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs and given three penalty points on his driving licence.

Harry Brooker, 28, of Maple Close, South Normanton: Convicted of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, with 140 hours of unpaid work.