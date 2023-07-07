Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Zoe Gregory, aged 47, of Jackson Terrace, Meden Vale: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Costi-Aurel Cantar, 22, of George Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield: Admitted driving while disqualified without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Marriott, 27, of Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ben Carr, 24, of Winkburn Road, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £180 surcharge.

Daniel Peterson, 37, of Noel Street, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Robert Cantar, 31, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town: Admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Chambers, 56, of Shirland Drive, Mansfield: Admitted failing to comply with a banning order. He was fined £182 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £73 surcharge.

Rafal Burdzy, 31, of Newark Way, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, with 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 32 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Derek Gardiner, 55, of Penn Street, Sutton: Admitted drug-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Ben Varley, 23, of The Twitchell, Sutton: Admitted possession of an offensive weapon in private place. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Ayres, 51, of Station Road, Morton: Admitted drink-driving. He was given a 12-month community order with 32 rehabilitation days, banned from driving for 25 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Chima Ogbonnia, 43, of Victoria Road, Kirkby: Admitted sending an offensive message. He was fined £153 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £61 surcharge.

Jack Beckworth, 23, of Carburton Way, Kirkby: Admitted fraud by false representation. He was ordered to pay £265 compensation.

Aaron Barnes, 43, of Beechwood Court, Beechwood Close, Sutton: Admitted possession of a knife and a controlled drug of class B, cannabis. He was jailed for four months, suspended for a year, fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyson Parr, 36, of Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby: Admitted criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Latest cases heard at Chesterfield and Derby Magistrates’ Court.

Dwayne Morlese, aged 30, of Laurel Close, Shirebrook: Convicted of speeding. He was fined £40, ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs and given three penalty points on his driving licence.