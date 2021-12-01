Tributes to alleged Somercotes murder victim who was 'lovely' and 'always smiling'

Floral tributes appeared by the roadside on Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, after Peshang Sleman, aged 22, was named as the alleged victim by police.

Officers had been called to reports of a disturbance near the Co-op on Somercotes Hill on Thursday, November 25, at about 1.40am

The victim, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but was pronounced dead by doctors.

Flowers have been left at the scene of an alleged murder on Somercotes Hill at Somercotes.

Friends of the victim, known as Seba and a barber in the village, have paid tribute to him.

Marisha Campbell said he had a ‘lovely personality’ and always played games with her son when she took him for a haircut.

She said: “Seba was a lovely person, always smiling, we always had a good laugh and was a fantastic barber.

“My son loved him. It’s such a shame he’s gone. He will be truly missed.

“He was so nice towards my son, who struggles sometimes with haircuts due to his needs.

“He always played games with him to take his mind off it, he was a lovely person.”

Sadness

Tributes were also paid on social media.

Jaden Curtain posted on Facebook: “You will always be in our minds.”

People have expressed their sadness and offered condolences to the man’s family and friends.

Posting on Facebook page, Hayley Lockie said: “How sad, thoughts are with his family… another young life taken.”

Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, was charged with murder and threatening another with an offensive weapon – while 29-year-old Herish Zandi, also of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, faces a charge of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Third defendant Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, is charged with murder and having bladed article in public place, while twenty-one-year-old Danyaal Panahi, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, faces a single count of murder.

The charges were read out to all four defendants during a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, when the case was adjourned.

All four defendants were were due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Derby Crown Court today.