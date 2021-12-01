Plans to flatten heart of Mansfield estate to make way for ‘community hub’

The proposals were approved in August and will see the existing shops and flats on Egmanton Road demolished to make way for a new ‘community hub’.

A new green space will be created alongside a play area for children, while 22 affordable, council-owned family homes will also be built.

A new shop, community café and a takeaway will come as part of the redevelopment, giving new life to an area which once housed Courtlands Social Club.

The heart of the Bellamy Road estate is to redeveloped.

It will also see the creation of a new link road through the estate, connecting Thorpe Road to Egmanton Road.

It comes as part of the council’s £5.7 million investment into the estate, which was built in the 1960s to accommodate an influx of miners.

Planning documents say the area has changed considerably over the past 60 years, with parts becoming ‘semi-derelict and in need of regeneration’.

Now a new report has revealed the authority is planning to go to tender and find a developer to bring the plans to life.

Jill Finnesey, council head of housing, is due, on December 9, to authorise the procurement process to begin.

Bids

Documents say: “In order to deliver the Bellamy Road Community Heart scheme – which involves the development of 22 new houses, the demolition of an old row of shops and the development of a new shop – it is necessary to procure a main contractor.

“If the tender exercise is successful and the council receives compliant bids, a contract will then need to be awarded to the successful tenderer.”

Commenting when the development was given planning permission in August, Coun Martin Wright, who represents Holly ward, said: “This area has been crying out for development.

“I welcome it, yes it’s costing a lot of money but it’s not something we should discuss here.

“What we want to do is improve the lives of the people on the Bellamy estate, and this will go a long way to doing so.”

Coun Andy Sissons, who represents Newgate, said: “It’s a much-needed improvement and will enhance the lives of the people and the residents there.”