Four arrests and two taken to hospital after serious incident in Somercotes

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a disturbance near the Co-op, on Somercotes Hill, today, Thursday, November 25, at about 1.40am.

Two men were found injured at the scene and taken to hospital.

Four men were arrested a short time later in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Four men have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Somercotes in the early hours of this morning.

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and Derbyshire Police said people living in Somercotes will see an increased police presence throughout the day. Somercotes Hill remains closed.

Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers.

A force spokesman said: “We would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 21*686560.