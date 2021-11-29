Somercotes murder victim named as police charge four people

Officers and ambulance crews were called to reports of a disturbance near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, at about 1.40am on Thursday, November 25.

The victim, named as Peshang Sleman, aged 22, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, but was pronounced dead by doctors.

A police spokesperson said: “His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Four men have today been charged with the alleged murder of a man in Somercotes after roads were closed following a 'disturbance'.

Four men were today charged with the following offences:

Mohammed Rasulii, aged 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes: Murder, threatening another with an offensive weapon (baseball bat);

Twenty-nine-year-old Herish Zandi, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes: Murder, possessing an offensive weapon;

Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey: Murder, having bladed article in public place;

Twenty-one-year-old Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham: Murder.

The four were due to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today.