Taxi stolen and driver attacked and robbed by passenger in Kirkby
A taxi driver was attacked and his vehicle stolen by a passenger in Kirkby.
The driver was pulled from his vehicle by a male passenger, who then, with another male, drove off in the vehicle following the incident on Tuesday, February 28, at about 2.05am, in the car park of Morrisons, Kirkby Precinct.
The cab was later recovered, but some money, keys and a phone belonging to the driver were stolen.
Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour.
Overnight on Friday, February 24 and a rear garden gate was forced open to gain entry to the garden of a property on Spruce Grove, Kirkby, and a set of Ford alloy wheels with tyres were stolen.
On Saturday, February 25, at about 4.45pm, a group of five or six youths were kicking front doors at an old people’s complex on Hankin Avenue, Underwood.
On Wednesday, March 1, at 1.20pm, quad bikes were being recklessly ridden up and down Westbourne Road, Underwood
Anyone with information relating to any of these incidents, or with CCTV footage that may be of help, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team at [email protected] or on 101.