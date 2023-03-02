Mansfield man who stole from cars on drunken binge is trying to sort his life out

Benjamin Ross smashed two windows while getting into the cars that were parked behind Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, on Leeming Street, on November 21, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said he stole a £180 sat-nav, a £270 tool kit, and a handbag and clothing worth £150.

He was subject to an 18-month conditional discharge following a conviction for criminal damage from July 9, 2021.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ross admitted three counts of theft.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Ross, aged 27, is “a young man who has made a great deal of progress from the place he was in 18 months ago”.

Describing him as “a frequent flyer with our firm”, because of his offending through drug misuse, he said Ross was “victimised, beaten and bullied while living on the streets”.

“It was hard to watch,” Mr Perry said. “He couldn't help himself. He was in a vicious cycle of offending. It was going to end in his early demise or rehabilitation.

“Seeing him today is bittersweet, because we know he is alive and well. He finally got supported accommodation at Stonecross Court. He had to do an awful lot of work.

“He was used to a dangerous style of living and didn't have anything in his life. He has been helped by a really good drug worker. He has built his life from the ground up.

“Over the last year he has got himself scripted himself on methadone. He will sweep the communal areas and gets on well with people. He has a heart of gold.”

Mr Perry said Ross’s motivation to get clean is a desire “to repay all the kindness people have shown him”.

However, when an old friend moved into his new address, Ross joined him on a drinking binge and committed the offences.

Mr Perry said: “He woke up the next morning wondering what he had got himself into. This is a blip against his progress.”