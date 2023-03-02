Joshua Price was stopped on Corporation Street, in Mansfield, after selling two bags of cannabis to a woman, on November 16, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Price, aged 19, got in the female officer’s face and swore at her, before punching her in the cheekbone.

This resulted in swelling and dizziness and she had to be checked at hospital. Ms allsop said the officer was “shaken by the level of aggression Price displayed”.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

When a second officer grabbed him Price also swung a punch at his face, but there was “no consequential injury”.

The court heard he has seven previous convictions for 12 offences, five of which are violent, and was sent to a Young Offender Institution for 27 months for grievous bodily harm in 2021.

Price, of The Island, Eastwood, admitted two counts of assaulting emergency workers and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said there was no evidence he had been previously involved in drug dealing.

He said Price was a regular user of cannabis until “relatively recently”.

