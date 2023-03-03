VIDEO: Runaway driver who led police on 80mph chase near Mansfield found hiding in pond

Orges Hoxha, of Warsop, is now beginning a jail term after admitting dangerous driving.

Nottingham Magistrates’s Court heard an officer from Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit was out in a marked vehicle when a Toyota Yaris failed to stop on Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, on Monday, February 27, shortly before 8.30pm.

After signalling for the car to pull over, 24-year-old Hoxha appeared to be stopping, before speeding off.

Orges Hoxha has been jailed for 10 months.

The court heard Hoxha reached speeds in excess of 80mph in 30mph and 50mph zones – driving on the opposite side of the road and overtaking other cars as he tried to get away.

He later drove onto The Carrs in Warsop, narrowly avoiding trees before jumping out of his car and running off.

However, he was found hiding in a pond, attempting to use pond reeds for cover.

Hoxha, of Church Street, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence.

He was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for two years.

PC Jon Pinnick, of the RPU, said: “We know all too well the tragic consequences of this kind of dangerous and reckless driving.

“Hoxha showed absolutely no thought for the road laws or the danger he was putting other people in by driving nearly three times the speed limit.

“Rather than face up to what he had done he then chose to run away and hide.

“As hiding places go this was certainly a brave choice, but it made little difference to our dog, who soon sniffed him out from beneath the reeds.

“I’m incredibly thankful no one was injured during this incident as the consequences do not bear thinking about.