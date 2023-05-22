News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Sutton property linked to drug dealing and knife crime locked down and boarded up for three months

A Sutton property linked to drug dealing and knife crime has been closed down for three months after police successfully obtained a court order from Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

By John Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:22 BST- 2 min read

The order, for the address on Beechwood Court, will last three months.

The property is now boarded up and will be subject to ongoing patrols and anybody found in breach of the order, which bans anyone from entering the property, would be arrested and put before the courts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grounds for closure included reports from the community of drug dealing and and associated anti-social behaviour.

Police have closed down a Sutton property linked with drug dealing and knife crimePolice have closed down a Sutton property linked with drug dealing and knife crime
Police have closed down a Sutton property linked with drug dealing and knife crime
Most Popular

There had also been two knife-related incidents linked to the property in quick succession.

Firstly a stabbing victim coming out of the block of flats and blood trial found to track back to inside the address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then a report was received of males on communal landing armed with machetes.

Read More
Suspected drink-driver arrested after head-on crash leaves woman with broken bon...

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team said: “Serious violence is often linked to drug dealing and as such the closure was sought to put an instant end to the activity at the locality and prevent any serious offences form occurring.”

The property is owned by Ashfield Council, whom the team consulted with to secure the order and will now utilise legislation providing grounds to seek mandatory possession where a closure order has been issued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Insp Jon Hewitt, Ashfield district commander said: “We know from repeated experience across the country and abroad that the illicit drug trade goes hand in hand with extreme violence and enforcement.

“Knives are typically the weapon of choice and where the two come together it can result in extreme injury and death.

“Locally we have drug dealing as our number priority and an important part of our tactics is to prevent dealers ongoing use of any property.

“Hopefully people will see these closures coming through on a near weekly basis and have the confidence police will act on their concerns and take enforcement to protect the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Similarly anybody considering dealing drugs or allowing their property to be used for dealing will know the price they will pay will be their home and take the wise choice not to go down this path.”