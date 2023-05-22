Sutton property linked to drug dealing and knife crime locked down and boarded up for three months

The order, for the address on Beechwood Court, will last three months.

The property is now boarded up and will be subject to ongoing patrols and anybody found in breach of the order, which bans anyone from entering the property, would be arrested and put before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grounds for closure included reports from the community of drug dealing and and associated anti-social behaviour.

Police have closed down a Sutton property linked with drug dealing and knife crime

There had also been two knife-related incidents linked to the property in quick succession.

Firstly a stabbing victim coming out of the block of flats and blood trial found to track back to inside the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then a report was received of males on communal landing armed with machetes.

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team said: “Serious violence is often linked to drug dealing and as such the closure was sought to put an instant end to the activity at the locality and prevent any serious offences form occurring.”

The property is owned by Ashfield Council, whom the team consulted with to secure the order and will now utilise legislation providing grounds to seek mandatory possession where a closure order has been issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insp Jon Hewitt, Ashfield district commander said: “We know from repeated experience across the country and abroad that the illicit drug trade goes hand in hand with extreme violence and enforcement.

“Knives are typically the weapon of choice and where the two come together it can result in extreme injury and death.

“Locally we have drug dealing as our number priority and an important part of our tactics is to prevent dealers ongoing use of any property.

“Hopefully people will see these closures coming through on a near weekly basis and have the confidence police will act on their concerns and take enforcement to protect the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad