Officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were alerted to an incident in Main Road, Ravenshead, at around 6.10pm on Wednesday, May 17.

Reaching the scene soon after the team found two cars had been involved in the collision, with debris scattered across the road and significant damage to both vehicles.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving after this head-on crash in Ravenshead

He has since been bailed while inquiries into what happened continue.

PC Pearce Riley, of the RPU, said: “We’re still investigating exactly what happened here and the suspect remains on bail but thankfully the victim did not receive any life-threatening injuries.

"She is now having to recover from multiple broken bones which will no doubt not only impact her physically but mentally too.

“Deciding to get behind the wheel after having a drink is not only placing yourself at huge risk but other road users and pedestrians too.

“Even if you drank the night before it can still be in your system, you can still be over the limit, and it could result in not just a collision but somebody dying.

“The RPU sees all too often the impact drink and drug driving has – don’t take that risk if you have a drink, catch a taxi or ask a friend or family member who hasn’t drunk to give you a lift.

“Please think before getting behind the wheel – don’t be the reason someone is left seeking hospital treatment or worse making us tell someone’s loved one they have died.”