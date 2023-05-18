Kirkby alleyways notorious for crime and anti-social behaviour are now locked

The gates have been installed under the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) following a public consultation earlier this year.

An overwhelming majority of residents were in favour of restricting access to the alleyways between Spruce Grove and Beacon Drive, adjacent to Rosewood Drive, and between Spruce Grove and Poplar Avenue, Kirkby.

Under the PSPO, any person found entering the alleyways will be handed a Fixed Penalty Notice fine of £100.

Locked gates have been installed blocking access to three notorious alleyways on the Coxmoor Estate in Kirkby.

The gates have been put up as part of the Safer Streets Fund which has seen Kirkby town centre and the Coxmoor Estate receive new ANPR cameras, CCTV cameras, upgraded street lighting, extra police and Community Safety patrols, as well as implementing a shop radio scheme and Safe Spaces in businesses in the town centre.

Robert Docherty, executive director of Place at Ashfield District Council, said: “We know that by gating these alleyways will genuinely improve the lives of the residents who live near these anti-social behaviour hotspots.

"The council is committed to making a difference to feelings of safety in Ashfield and the gating orders are just one of the many ways that we are acting on this commitment.”

Antonio Taylor, community safety manager of Ashfield District Council, said: “PSPOs are an important instrument to deal with persistent issues that are damaging our communities and to ensure our public spaces can be enjoyed by all free from anti-social behaviour.

"The Safer Streets Fund has allowed us to carry out a raft of safety improvements across Kirkby, and the whole district, and we will continue to improve Ashfield for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “I’m delighted to see the Safer Streets projects coming to fruition and having an impact. It also follows the recent announcement that Nottinghamshire has been chosen as one of 16 Police and Crime Commissioner areas to receive significant funding to trial a new ‘immediate justice’ scheme, where those found committing antisocial behaviour will be made to repair the damage they inflicted on victims and communities.