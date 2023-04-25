Robert Malliburn is prohibited from engaging in, inciting, or encouraging the use of aggressive, abusive or threatening words or behaviour directed towards anyone, and approaching any person to beg or ask for money in Ashfield.

The order, which also bans Malliburn from entering Co-op, Fackley Road, Stanton Hill, remains in place until October 29, 2024. It was obtained by Ashfield Council in October 2021 after Malliburn causing significant distress to retailers and shoppers across the district.

A council community protection officer caught Malliburn breaching his order on January 30.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

The council and its partners made numerous attempts to engage Malliburn with financial help and support. However, he continued to cause anti-social behaviour and breach his order, which left the council and Nottinghamshire Police with no choice but to take the case to court.

A Mansfield Magistrates’ Court hearing found Malliburn had breached his CBO. He was ordered to undertake 30 days of rehabilitation activities and a non-residential drug rehabilitation programme over the next six months and pay £144 costs.

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “Malliburn received a CBO for causing serious distress to residents and retailers across the district, which involved him harassing and intimidating customers and staff.

“Following the outcome at court, I hope Malliburn does not re-offend and engages with the rehabilitation programme. I am pleased to confirm we are rolling out a ‘Shop Watch’ Scheme for retailers in Sutton over the coming months which will provide businesses with an extra layer of security.

“Ashfield is seeing major economic growth and investment and we want to see the district continue to remain an attractive, welcoming place for all our residents and visitors, which is why action such as this is so important.”

