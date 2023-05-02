Officers were called to land off Coxmoor Road, between Sutton and Ravenshead, on April 26, just before 7pm.

A member of the public came across what they suspected to be human remains in a field adjacent to Coxmoor Road, near Little Nomanshill Wood, and called police.

A large cordon was put in place along with a no-fly zone to protect the integrity of the scene and this remains in place.

Coxmoor Road remains closed as investigations continue

Coxmoor Road also remains closed at this time which is causing traffic headaches for motorists, particularly during busy periods with surrounding roads seeing heavier traffic than usual as a result.

Your Chad contacted the police for an update but was informed that there would be ‘no further further updates for now and ‘certainly not today (Tuesday)’.

A police spokesperson added that investigations were continuing and police would provide an update when there was something appropriate to update on.

Whether this will be this week or not, the police did not say.

What has so far been established is that the human bones found are not ancient.

Speaking last week, Superintendent Claire Rukas, Nottinghamshire Police county area commander, said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation after human remains were found in a field by a member of the public.

"Specialist officers are currently at the scene and will remain there as we work to find out who this person is, how they died, when they died and how they came to be at this location.

“We are now carrying out extensive work to determine the identify of the individual and the circumstances surrounding their death.

"The public can expect a large police presence in the area for the next few days.

“What we can say at this time, is they are not ancient bones.