Photos: First look at Sutton site after human remains found in field

A major police investigation continues after human remains were found in a field in Sutton.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:23 BST

Police officers were called to Coxmoor Road, Sutton, just before 7pm on Wednesday, April 26.

A member of the public came across what they suspected to be human remains and called the police.

Specialist officers are at the scene conducting a full investigation.

Here are some photos from the scene, as the investigation continues.

Police have announced that human remains were found in a field off Coxmoor Road, Sutton.

A closer look

Police have announced that human remains were found in a field off Coxmoor Road, Sutton. Photo: Brian Eyre

Coxmoor Road remains closed on both sides.

Road closure

Coxmoor Road remains closed on both sides. Photo: Brian Eyre

There is a police presence on the scene, which is expected to continue over the next week.

Investigation

There is a police presence on the scene, which is expected to continue over the next week. Photo: Brian Eyre

The field were remains were found

Findings

The field were remains were found Photo: Brian Eyre

