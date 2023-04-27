Officers were called to land off Coxmoor Road, between Sutton and Ravesnhead, on April 26, just before 7pm.

A member of the public came across what they suspected to be human remains in a field adjacent to Coxmoor Road, near Little Nomanshill Wood, and called police.

Specialist officers will remain on the scene for seven days, working to identify the person and how and when they died.

The site where human remains were found, Ashfield.

Officers are being supported by an anthropologist and forensic scientists, helping to determine the age of the bones.

Superintendent Claire Rukas, Nottinghamshire Police county area commander, said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation after human remains were found in a field by a member of the public.

“We are now carrying out extensive work to determine the identify of the individual and the circumstances surrounding their death. The public can expect a large police presence in the area for the next few days.

“What we can say at this time, is they are not ancient bones.

“We know this discovery will cause considerable concern in the local community, but I would like to reassure people that everything that can be done, is being done and will continue to be done.

“Our priority is to identify this individual, so we can locate and inform their loved ones.”