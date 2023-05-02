Police successfully obtained a closure order for a property on Warnadene Road that had previously been subject to a closure order for three months following reports of drug dealing from the address and associated disorder and ASB.

During this three months, similar reports began at the property the occupants had moved to.

Upon expiry of the closure order and tenants returning, community concerns recommenced.

The property on Brand Lane in Stanton Hill which has been closed down by the police

A closure order has now been issued by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court for the following three months, banning anyone from entering the property.

The order period will allow Ashfield Council to seek mandatory possession and hopefully prevent the problems starting again.

Meanwhile, a house on Brand Lane in Stanton Hill has also been closed and boarded up after reports of drug activity and disorder at the address.

A closure order was successfully obtained, again at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, after a large cannabis grow was found at the property following a recent warrant at the address.

Police said the address has been linked to high-level crime, anti-social behaviour and drug activity, while the cannabis grow was considered to be a significant fire risk to neighbours and others in the local area.

The order granted will remain in force for three months.

The property is in a selective licensing area, meaning the landlord requires a license to let out the property.

As a result of the action taken, the landlord’s license is being reviewed by the council.

If the landlord fails to engage and/or adheres to the licensing terms, it could be revoked meaning they are unable to let out their property in the future.

Any breaches of the order such as unauthorised access to the property may result in further prosecution proceedings which could result in a fine or imprisonment.

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “I would like to thank all the witnesses and officers involved in this case to help obtain the order.”