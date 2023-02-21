Stanton Hill store that sold knife to a child to re-open under new management

Buy & Save, in Stanton Hill, was closed down after being found stocking illegal product and selling restricted goods to children, but now, following talks with the police, it has been agreed the store can reopen with a new management team in place.

However, it will still initially be banned from selling alcohol, vapes, cigarettes, knives and fireworks.

Buy & Save is set to re-open under new management after being closed down by police three months ago

Writing on the Ashfield Police Facebook page, Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “Buy & Save is currently subject to a premises closure, due to repeat issues at the store, including underage sales of knives, alcohol and vapes.

“The store was associated with anti-social behaviour and was a concern for local residents, which is why we pursued a closure order after warnings to the store’s management had repeatedly gone unheeded. A subsequent licensing review has seen the store’s licence for selling alcohol revoked.

“I met with the store owners and their solicitors to discuss moving forward at the end of the closure period.

“Enforcement-wise, the police can seek to extend the closure for a further three months but, for clarity, we have no means to enforce a permanent closure. With this in mind, my preference was always to use this period to get the shop’s owners to engage and reform practices to run a store that added benefit to the local community rather than be to the community’s detriment.

“Without this engagement, I would have sought to extend the closure order and keep applying for orders until operating of the store was financially unviable and its permanent closure brought an end to issues.

“I am pleased to say upon meeting the stores owners, constructive talks were held. The owners have agreed a new management team will take over the day-to-day running of the store and, upon the closure order ending, the store will be refurnished prior to re-opening.

“Upon reopening of the shop. the premises will not sell the following age-restricted items – alcohol, vapes, cigarettes, knives and fireworks. The owners have no intention to ever be involved in the sale of either knives or fireworks again from these premises.

“In time, once the store has proven it can operate in a respectful manner and in compliance with the law, they intend to seek the support and guidance of Trading Standards in the hope to recommence the sale of vapes and tobaccos.

“This will ensure the store is aware of its obligations and all staff are trained and work to the Challenge 25 protocols.

“With the above commitments from the store I do not intend to seek extension of the closure order.

