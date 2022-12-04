Stanton Hill store closed by police after large knife sold to child - and two machetes found behind counter

Mansfield Magistrates' Court has issued a three-month closure, triggering a mandatory review of its licence, of the Buy & Save store on High Street, Stanton Hill.

It follows action by Nottinghamshire Police with Ashfield Council and trading standards officers, following “multiple complaints” about the shop.

Complaints have included the repeated sale of cigarettes, alcohol and vaping products to under-age customers, as well as the illegal sale of illegal vaping products.

Nottinghamshire Police said that the store also sold a large kitchen knife to a child during a test police purchase and was also found to have two machetes behind the counter – items which the store claimed were for protection.

The force said officers also found a large quantity of cannabis-infused sweets behind the counter during a visit.

Police said multiple complaints were also filed by residents about anti-social behaviour linked to the store, from the reckless use of fireworks outside to aggressive driving and littering.

Inspector John Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “Thanks to its continued and reckless disregard for the law this business has sadly become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

“We have received regular complaints about this venue

“Licensing laws and other retail restrictions are there for a reason and we simply won’t tolerate people who repeatedly choose to flout them.

“This business has received multiple warnings and has failed to make the changes demanded of it. I hope the decisive action we have now taken will serve as a warning to others about the consequences of such behaviour.”

Robert Docherty, council director of place and communities said: “A number of health and safety offences and food hygiene concerns were also noted and officers will be ensuring these are addressed if the store reopens."

