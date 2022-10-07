Ashfield District Council’s Community Safety Team and Neighbourhood Policing Teams have joined forces and put together a plan.

This is following repeat calls from residents over youth anti-social behaviour.

The council and police teams have already issued five Acceptable Behaviour Contracts and three Community Protection Warnings to young people in the vicinity of Brand Lane, Cooperative Street, Institute Street and Cross Row. This is just over the past month alongside 24 hour monitoring from the council’s recently upgraded public space CCTV devices from Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith chats with an anti-social behaviour officer in front of a business premises

The monitoring of CCTV and notices issued have played a key role in reducing the number of demands being received in the area. This is after young people were required to cease causing anti-social behaviour which prohibits them from accessing certain locations and targeting members of the public. As part of this work, the Council’s Protection Officers liaised with parents, social care teams, and schools, to ensure wrap around support is provided to young people where required.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council and the executive lead member for Community Safety said: “I have worked with my neighbours to ensure that the fight against crime and anti-social behaviour is prioritised in Stanton Hill.

"As a result, CCTV monitoring and hi-visibility patrols will continue to be being undertaken across Stanton Hill as part of the ongoing Operation Springboard initiative. This will ensure that community reassurance can be provided throughout Stanton Hill and behaviours can be monitored.”

Wider projects are also being undertaken across Stanton hill to develop community cohesion with a services awareness day taking place in July and ongoing days of action being planned over the following months.

Antonio Taylor, Community Safety manager at Ashfield District Council, said: “These interventions demonstrate an effective partnership approach by the council and police to manage anti-social behaviour.