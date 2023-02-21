Mansfield schoolgirl calls for more people to help the NSPCC keep children safe

Sophie Davenport, aged 12, has been helping her mum Tracey, chairman of the Mansfield district NSPCC, with fundraising and raising awareness for the charity ever since she was in primary school.

Sophie hopes to become an official NSPCC volunteer once she turns 18, but until then she is keen to help out at local events in whatever way she can, and for the past two years has joined her mum in the NSPCC’s Walk for Children fundraiser in Nottingham.

Following the event in December, Sophie gave a talk to her schoolfriends, as part of a Christmas Sparkle event where children got dressed-up in sparkly costumes and raised £110 for the NSPCC.

Sophie Davenport taking part in the NSPCC Walk for Children fundraiser in Nottingham last Christmas.

She said: “I started helping my mum with the charity because I wanted to try to help as many children as possible. I know not all children are as lucky as me. It is sad knowing some children are hurt and lonely with no-one to talk to. I want to continue raising money for the NSPCC, but also want others, especially young people, to come and join me.”

People need to be 18 to become an official volunteer for the charity, but those of all ages can help raise awareness and funds.

This year, Sophie will help her mum and the Mansfield district NSPCC by supporting more fundraising events and she is already helping to plan a family disco in the spring to raise more money for the charity.

Barbara Elsey, NSPCC Nottinghamshire community fundraising manager, said: “Sophie is a local hero and an inspiration to us all. She and her mother work really hard for the NSPCC and is passionate about our charity. We need more young people to keep it energised, dynamic and relevant but also to guarantee the charity’s future.

“Volunteering can present students with the opportunity to develop skills and work experience. Also, being a volunteer is a means to meet new people and to build connections within the local community here in Nottinghamshire. If you’re over 18, passionate about great local causes and study at college or university then please do get in touch.”

