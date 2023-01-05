Prolific shoplifter banned from Mansfield town centre
A prolific shoplifter has been banned from Mansfield town centre as part of an ongoing police crackdown on the crime.
William Gamble was jailed for 12 weeks after admitted two shop thefts in Mansfield and Nottingham last month.
And the 36-year-old, who has a long history of theft offences, was also handed a criminal behaviour order, which bans him from entering most areas of Mansfield town centre for three years as well as not entering any store with an empty bag.
The order, granted at Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court also prohibits Gamble, of no fixed address, from entering specific stores in the town’s retail parks, and compels him to engage with drug rehabilitation workers – or face being returned to jail.
The sentence comes as police continue an anti-shoplifting campaign in Mansfield town centre.
The neighbourhood team now keeps a rolling list of the town’s five most prolific shoplifters in the town.
As well as arresting suspects and seeing them prosecuted, officers are also using CBOs to restrict offenders’ activities and – in some cases – ban them from the town centre.
Sergeant Alice Bartle, leader of the Mansfield town centre police team, said: “This kind of repeat shoplifting is a blight on our town and won’t be tolerated.
“Some people may believe this kind of shop theft is not serious, but the reality is it harms everyone living and working in our town.
“If people like Gamble are regularly stealing to fund addictions, we need to intervene – for their own good as well as the good of the businesses they target.
“We are working hard to make Mansfield the best possible place to live and work and this ongoing campaign against shoplifters is a huge part of that.”
Inspector Kylie Davies, Mansfield district commander, said: “We know a disproportionate number of shop thefts in the town centre come from a relatively small group of people.
“By relentlessly targeting group, we are already seeing some very promising results.
“Gamble is one of several individuals who are currently behind bars and, on release, will be subject to this criminal behaviour order. We have secured two orders since the start of our initiative and have several others awaiting court dates.”