William Gamble was jailed for 12 weeks after admitted two shop thefts in Mansfield and Nottingham last month.

And the 36-year-old, who has a long history of theft offences, was also handed a criminal behaviour order, which bans him from entering most areas of Mansfield town centre for three years as well as not entering any store with an empty bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order, granted at Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court also prohibits Gamble, of no fixed address, from entering specific stores in the town’s retail parks, and compels him to engage with drug rehabilitation workers – or face being returned to jail.

William Gamble, aged 36, was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting two shop thefts in December.

The sentence comes as police continue an anti-shoplifting campaign in Mansfield town centre.

The neighbourhood team now keeps a rolling list of the town’s five most prolific shoplifters in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as arresting suspects and seeing them prosecuted, officers are also using CBOs to restrict offenders’ activities and – in some cases – ban them from the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Alice Bartle, leader of the Mansfield town centre police team, said: “This kind of repeat shoplifting is a blight on our town and won’t be tolerated.

“Some people may believe this kind of shop theft is not serious, but the reality is it harms everyone living and working in our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If people like Gamble are regularly stealing to fund addictions, we need to intervene – for their own good as well as the good of the businesses they target.

“We are working hard to make Mansfield the best possible place to live and work and this ongoing campaign against shoplifters is a huge part of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Kylie Davies, Mansfield district commander, said: “We know a disproportionate number of shop thefts in the town centre come from a relatively small group of people.

“By relentlessly targeting group, we are already seeing some very promising results.

Advertisement Hide Ad