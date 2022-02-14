Mansfield's new crime fighting inspector is relishing her new challenge

Inspector Kylie Davies joined Nottinghamshire Police eight years ago and has previously worked exclusively in response roles – chasing down suspects and responding to emergencies.

During that time, she has helped to lock up a wide array of drug dealers, burglars, robbers and other violent criminals, many during her time leading a plain-clothes patrol unit in Nottingham City Centre.

After a year spent coordinating teams of response officers across the county, she has now been appointed to the role of neighbourhood policing inspector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Kylie Davies is the new community policing lead for Mansfield

She said: “I am originally from Powys in Wales but have lived in Nottinghamshire throughout my policing career. Mansfield is somewhere that is relatively new to me, but I am really relishing the opportunity to get to the know it understand the key local issues.

“One thing that is immediately obvious is the very strong sense of community that exists here. Many of the people who live in the area have family here as well. They are proud of where they come from and understandably feel very strongly about the small minority of people who behave in a criminal and antisocial way.

“Mansfield is already a great place to live and work and we want to make it even better.”

Neighbourhood police officers work to build stronger relationships with local communities and regularly patrol the same areas – finding solutions to longer-term issues and responding to incidents as and when they occur.

As district commander for Mansfield, Inspector Davies is in charge of a team of four Sergeants, 20 PCs, 18 PCSOs and seven managed incident officers.

Her role is not only to manage their day-to-day work, but also to work in partnership with the police and crime commissioner, district council, Business Improvement District team and other key local partners to ensure the most effective response to local issues.

She added: “This is certainly a very different challenge to policing a busy city centre, but I am really looking forward to the challenge, to having the time and space to look into problems more deeply, and to meeting more local people.

“The good news is that we are in a really good place in Mansfield. We have more community officers than we have in a very long time and have recently implemented a range of new initiatives with Safer Streets funding, including the implementation of our hugely successful burglary reduction scheme and the addition of a range of new automatic numberplate recognition cameras in the area.

“Ultimately my job is about building on the success of these innovations and making Mansfield the very best place it can be. I want families to feel 100 per cent confident to visit the town centre at all times of the day, and I also want them to feel safe and secure in their own homes."