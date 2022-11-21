Sergeant Alice Bartle says she and her team of 12 officers will continue a targeted crackdown on shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

Sgt Bartle, who is originally from Lancashire, said: “I moved to Mansfield several years ago with my family and I am pleased I did. It is already a great place to live and work in and I am excited by the opportunity to make it even better.

“Over the last few weeks, I have spent a lot of time walking around the town speaking to business owners and shoppers and it’s clear what people are concerned about, from shop thefts to begging and anti-social behaviour.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police.

“While these are serious issues, there is plenty we can do to address them.

“Shoplifting for example, has been a significant issue negatively impacting businesses and causing significant upset to staff.

“We have addressed that by working intensively on the minority of people responsible and are making their lives as difficult as possible.

“We have recently secured court orders to restrict the activities of five of the most prolific shoplifters, four of whom are currently in prison as a result.”

Sgt Bartle and her team are also working with the charity Framework to better understand the small minority of people who beg in the town centre and what can be done to help them.

Sgt Bartle said: “Most of the members of my team and I live in Mansfield and care about what happens here.

“Ultimately our job is to make Mansfield a better place to live and work, and as difficult a place as possible to commit crime in.

“I think the majority of people in Mansfield would agree with these aims, but we also have to recognise there are a small minority of people who continually commit offences that cause harm to other people.