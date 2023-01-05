Mansfield teacher who switched career in his 40s says it was 'best decision' he ever made

Martin Fiddimore, a business and philosophy teacher at Mansfield’s The Brunts Academy, said making the switch to teaching was the best career decision he has ever made – and is calling on those considering a career switch in the New Year to explore the possibility of teaching as a profession.

A former managing director of a number of high-profile German financial services corporations, Martin was always interested in teaching.

He was eventually inspired by his wife, a primary school teacher, to take on a fresh challenge when he was aged in his 40s.

Martin Fiddimore is a teacher at The Brunts Academy in Mansfield.

Reflecting on his career change, Martin said: “I always had an inkling I’d want to explore a career in teaching and making the switch has been the best career move I’ve made.

“Being able to open the eyes of students to an undiscovered topic and help them understand other cultures is a huge passion of mine.”

Martin, who is now aged 57, has been a teacher for nine years and is enjoying his job inspiring the next generation in Mansfield.

He is calling on those considering a career change, no matter what their age, to explore a career in teaching.

He added: “It’s really rewarding to see that ‘lightbulb moment’ go off in students, and see them begin to work things out for themselves.

“The most rewarding aspect of teaching is to know that you’re the catalyst for their future.”

Post-graduate teacher training typically lasts one year, with new trainees starting courses each September. Applications are now open to train from this coming September.

Tax-free bursaries of up to £27,000 to train as a teacher are available in selected subjects, and newly qualified teachers start on a minimum salary of £28,000-£34,000, depending on location.

Anyone interested in making the switch to teaching as a career is encouraged to get in touch with the Get Into Teaching service, which has teacher training advisers to give free support and advice.

