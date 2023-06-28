Prolific Kirkby shoplifter banned from a number of town stores for three years

Kelly Bailey, who has several convictions for shoplifting, will be arrested and brought before the courts again if she breaches the order at any time in the next three years.

Under the terms of the order, Bailey must not encourage any person to engage in any behaviour which is likely to cause nuisance, harassment, alarm or distress to any person in the Ashfield Council area.

She also banned from entering any of: Superdrug, Low Moor Road; Boyes, Low Moor Road; Tesco Express, Low Moor Road; Aldi, Urban Road; Boots, Low Moor Road; McColls, Walesby Drive; Morrisons, Ashfield Precinct; and Farmfoods, Low Moor Road.

Kelly Bailey has been banned from several Kirkby stores for three years

The 35-year-old, latterly of Pinewood Close, Kirkby, was also banned from Well Pharmacy, Low Moor Road, save for collecting medication.

The order was applied for by PC Amy Roberts, local beat manager, as part of the recently-commenced Kirkby Business Crime Forum.

PC Roberts said: “Unfortunately, despite a number of prosecutions and interventions to support Kelly, she has repeatedly committed offences in the town centre, causing both financial losses to stores and leaving shop workers and customers feeling intimidated.

“Due to this we have successfully applied for the criminal behaviour order which hopefully will act to deter further offending but if not gives enforcement powers prior to criminal offences occurring.

“While the order covers the shops Kelly has previously targeted if there is further offending we would look to have the order amended accordingly.