Darren Hall, aged 36, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today, June 28.

A murder investigation was launched following a report on Friday, June 23, that Sarah had not been seen since June 20, at 9pm, at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston.

Sarah Henshaw, 31, was found dead, on Monday, June 26 – after being missing for six days. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Police remain keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21, around the area of J29 and the A617 towards Chesterfield.

Sarah’s mum, Lorraine, has paid tribute to her “wonderful” daughter.

She said: “Sarah was my first-born child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister. She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much. Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their inquiries is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 444 of June 23.