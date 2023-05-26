Kelly Bailey, aged 35, was charged with three shop thefts within Kirkby and upon pleading guilty she was now been jailed for 12 weeks.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood team said: “We hope this will bring some respite for shop staff and that the subsequent rehabilitation orders will assist Bailey to make positive life changes and cease offending.

“Bailey has been charged with some 26 offences during 2023 and the case marked the third time this year we have applied for a criminal behaviour order, banning Bailey from Kirkby stores.