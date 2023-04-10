Shop Watch, the business crime forum radio scheme, has been launched by Ashfield Council and Nottinghamshire Police in a bid to “enhance community safety and clamp down on shoplifting and anti-social behaviour across Kirkby town centre”.

So far, 15 retailers have joined the scheme, which sees stores issued with radio systems linked to the CCTV control room at police headquarters. The radios can be used to warn other shops of an individual or group causing trouble and alert control room staff so action can be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is part of a raft of measures being put in place to tackle anti-social behaviour and environmental crime across Kirby town centre and Coxmoor estate and follows Kirkby businesses receiving CCTV, lighting and signage.

Kirkby town centre.

The scheme has been funded from the £750,000 Home Office Safer Streets initiative which the Community Safety Partnership and Police Crime Commissioner’s Office were successful in securing last year. It has also been announced that this scheme will be rolled out to Sutton and Hucknall later this year.

Jody Wyld, owner of Swit Swoo Boutique, on High Street, said: “We are really pleased to receive these radios; they have already been of huge benefit to local businesses in the area. It’s going to improve safety in Kirkby, help protect staff and provide us with the means of reporting issues quicky to both the Police and Council’’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “Shop Watch is already proving to be beneficial for local businesses, with information being shared promptly and efficiently between businesses, CCTV officers and police. We’re working hard to support town centre businesses and to provide a vibrant, safe and pleasant place for people to work and spend their leisure time.

”This scheme is doing exactly that, and I am delighted that we will be extending the scheme to Sutton and Hucknall in a bid to tackle retail crime and anti-social behaviour in our town centres.”

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “The scheme will help us tackle retail crime and improve feelings of safety across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By working with local shops and the Council, we can also be alerted to other concerns such as begging, street drinking and public order issues which will help us respond to instances far sooner.”