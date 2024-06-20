Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An XL bully was seized by the police after being found tied up by the side of the road near Blidworth – as inquiries remain “ongoing” to find its owner.

The dog was discovered on Oak Lane, near Blidworth, by a Rainworth couple as they were heading to work.

Apprehensive that it might be a trap, the couple called the police, and the animal was picked up by officers.

Mrs Baptista said the dog was tied to a road sign when it was found.

Photo shared by Arcelina Baptista. The dog was found tied up by the side of the road on Oak Lane, near Blidworth. Nottinghamshire Police are trying to locate the dog's owner.

She said: “It was very sad.”

She added that her husband was saddened by the discovery too.

It became illegal to own an XL bully in England and Wales without an exemption certificate as of 1 February.

It is now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon, or allow XL bully type dogs to stray in England and Wales.

Additionally, owners should obtain a certificate of exemption from the government and comply with additional restrictions, including keeping the dogs on a lead and muzzled in public, ensuring they are neutered, and having third-party liability insurance.

Nottinghamshire Police have since confirmed the dog as an XL bully and said inquiries were ongoing to locate its owner.

A police spokesman confirmed the force was called at 01:00 BST on Monday June 17 to reports of a dog found abandoned by the the road.

A spokesman said: “We found it tied to a road sign at the junction of the A614 and Oak Lane, near Blidworth.