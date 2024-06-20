Here are the road closures drivers need to look out for in Mansfield and Ashfield
From 8pm on June 24, to 6am on August 31, there will be carriageway and lane closure for drainage works, on M1 southbound between junction 28 to junction 27, causing moderate delays between ten and 30 minutes.
From 8pm on June 24, to 5am on June 26, the slip road on the A38 northbound, Ripley, will be closed for maintenance works causing moderate delays between ten and 30 minutes.
From 8pm on June 27, to 5am on June 28, there will be lane closures due to maintenance works on the M1 southbound between junction 27 to junction 26, causing slight delays, under ten minutes.
There are also ongoing road closures in the area.
Until 6am on March 31, 2025, there is carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works, on the M1 northbound and southbound, junction 28 to junction 29, and M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, causing slight delays under ten minutes.
You can find diversions via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
