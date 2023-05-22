The incident happened on Wednesday, May 17, between 6pm and 8.45pm, when a Yamaha motorbike parked on Laurel Grove, near the Premier food store and secured with a wheel lock was stolen – the wheel lock was left behind.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota on Chestnut Avenue, Kirkby, overnight on Monday, May 15.

The front window was smashed at a property on Lawrence Avenue, Kirkby, between noon on Wednesday, May 10, and noon the following day.

Off-road bikers were speeding along Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood, on Sunday, May 14, just after 9am, to the alarm of pedestrians.

If you have any information about any of these incidents, please email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]