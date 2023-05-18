Jealous woman glassed female pal who told intimate details of affair with boyfriend

Anette Dolna was already drunk when she met the woman 'to clear the air' after learning the woman had been seeing Dolna’s partner while they separated for a month.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said they met at the Black Bull Hotel, on Woodhouse Road, on October 2 last year, and were joined by Dolna’s partner.

Friction began to grow between Ms Dolna and her victim, when the victim began describing the intimate relations she had been having with Dolna's partner.

The incident happened outside the Black Bull, on October 2.

When Dolna stormed off, her victim went after her and tried to get her to come back. Dolna told her to f*** off, slapped her across the face, and walked away.

She returned five minutes later to throw drinks over them both, and then hurled an empty pint glass at the woman’s head from one metre’s distance.

Her victim was left with a scar next to the corner of her left eye which "doesn't cause pain on a daily basis but is uncomfortable when the weather changes."

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said it was “an isolated incident” which was completely out of character for Dolna, a Sports Direct worker, who has no previous convictions.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"It was an act of jealousy.”

Dolna, aged 49, of Park Avenue, Mansfield, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 2.

Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday, when District Judge Gillian Young told her: “This could have been so very much worse than it was.

"It is fortunate it was a small scar which left her with minimal pain and discomfort.”

She imposed a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabiltation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.