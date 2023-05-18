Large cordon being removed around Sutton site where human remains were found

Officers are now vacating the scene as the digging work at the site has been completed.

Police were first called to Coxmoor Road on April 26 after a member of the public came across a number of bones.

Specialist officers working alongside scientists have been at the site for three weeks.

Investigation work has been completed at the Sutton site where human bones were found

Skeletal remains were removed from the site at the end of last week and a post-mortem is in progress to determine the identity of the person and cause of death.

Superintendent Claire Rukas said: “This continues to be an extremely complex investigation with officers working alongside a whole range of scientists to find out who this person is and how they died.

“I would like to thank the community for their full support as we know a cordon of this size would have caused much inconvenience.

“We have now reopened the road, and our cordon has been removed.