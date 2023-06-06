Officers from the Ashfield Operation Reacher team arrested two people after spotting a suspected drug deal in Carsic Lane, Sutton, at around 2.30pm yesterday (Monday, June 5).

The suspects were followed for a short distance and detained. Both were found to be in possession of significant quantities of heroin.

A 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply. They were later released on bail.

Three suspected drug dealers were arrested

Another suspect was detained after officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from a parked car in Nuncergate Road, Annesley, at around 11.50am.

After fleeing the scene a suspect was detained and found to be in possession of a significant quantity of cocaine and cannabis.

A 21-year-old man was soon arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A and B drugs with intent to supply. He was later released on bail.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “Tackling drug related crime is a local priority and we are always on the look-out for suspected dealers.

“All together this was a really good day’s work by the team, who demonstrated some excellent police work.