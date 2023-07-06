News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Two arrested after Mansfield drugs bust

Two people were arrested and a quantity of suspected class A drugs seized after police executed a warrant at an address in Mansfield.
By John Smith
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read

Officers swooped on the property in Babworth Court as part of an intelligence-led operation.

A 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quantities of suspected heroin and crack cocaine and drugs paraphernalia were recovered during the enforcement activity which involved members of Kirkby’s neighbourhood policing and Operation Reacher teams, supported by Mansfield response colleagues.

Two people have been arrested following a drugs raid in MansfieldTwo people have been arrested following a drugs raid in Mansfield
Two people have been arrested following a drugs raid in Mansfield
Most Popular

Inquiries are ongoing after the warrant was executed on Monday, July 3.

Read More
Mansfield sex offender fined for failing to register with the police

Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: "Drug supply is a serious offence which can blight communities and can often be a precursor to associated crimes including violence, robbery, burglary and antisocial behaviour.

"Our communities don't want these sorts of crimes on their doorsteps, and we are extremely grateful to those who help tackle it by reporting any issues in their neighbourhoods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our priority is to keep people safe and, whether that's by prosecuting drug dealers or supporting vulnerable people to break free from a particular lifestyle, the information we receive is vital to allow us to take action.

“The dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and we’ll keep acting on information received to bring about positive results and make our communities safer.

If you have any concerns about drug dealing in your neighbourhood, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.