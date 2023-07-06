Officers swooped on the property in Babworth Court as part of an intelligence-led operation.

A 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Quantities of suspected heroin and crack cocaine and drugs paraphernalia were recovered during the enforcement activity which involved members of Kirkby’s neighbourhood policing and Operation Reacher teams, supported by Mansfield response colleagues.

Inquiries are ongoing after the warrant was executed on Monday, July 3.

Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: "Drug supply is a serious offence which can blight communities and can often be a precursor to associated crimes including violence, robbery, burglary and antisocial behaviour.

"Our communities don't want these sorts of crimes on their doorsteps, and we are extremely grateful to those who help tackle it by reporting any issues in their neighbourhoods.

"Our priority is to keep people safe and, whether that's by prosecuting drug dealers or supporting vulnerable people to break free from a particular lifestyle, the information we receive is vital to allow us to take action.

“The dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and we’ll keep acting on information received to bring about positive results and make our communities safer.