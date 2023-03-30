Officers found about 200 plants and growing equipment after executing a search warrant at the home in Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, on Monday, March 27, at about 7am.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said that plants were being grown in both upstairs and downstairs rooms at the property and police arrested a man who was found inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irmantas Banaitas, aged 35, of no fixed abode, was later charged with the production of cannabis.

Almost 200 cannabis plants were seized in the raid

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day.

The case was adjourned to a further hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on April 25 and Banaitas was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Scott Loughran, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is always good news when we can seize and destroy illegal drugs.

"This raid uncovered a large cannabis grow on a residential street, which was putting nearby homes and the people who live in them at risk.

“I am pleased we have now placed a suspect before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police teams acted on intelligence to carry out this investigation and I want to encourage members of the public to continue providing us with information about potential criminal activity in their community.”