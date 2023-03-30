News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
35 minutes ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
2 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
3 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
15 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection

Police find large cannabis grow after raid on Mansfield house

A man has appeared in court after police discovered a large cannabis grow inside a house in Mansfield during an early morning raid.

By John Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:48 BST

Officers found about 200 plants and growing equipment after executing a search warrant at the home in Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, on Monday, March 27, at about 7am.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said that plants were being grown in both upstairs and downstairs rooms at the property and police arrested a man who was found inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Irmantas Banaitas, aged 35, of no fixed abode, was later charged with the production of cannabis.

Almost 200 cannabis plants were seized in the raid
Almost 200 cannabis plants were seized in the raid
Almost 200 cannabis plants were seized in the raid
Most Popular

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day.

The case was adjourned to a further hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on April 25 and Banaitas was remanded in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Mansfield care home manager stole £14K from elderly residents to fund gambling

PC Scott Loughran, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is always good news when we can seize and destroy illegal drugs.

"This raid uncovered a large cannabis grow on a residential street, which was putting nearby homes and the people who live in them at risk.

“I am pleased we have now placed a suspect before the courts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police teams acted on intelligence to carry out this investigation and I want to encourage members of the public to continue providing us with information about potential criminal activity in their community.”

All drugs and equipment have now been removed from the site.