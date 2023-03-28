Kirkby man found with amphetamine when stopped for speeding on way to court

Stefan Spencer was pulled over on Alexandra Street on February 14, at 11am, and when officers asked him if he had anything he should not, he admitted having as small amount of the class B drug.

Emma Gilberthrope, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Spencer told police he bought the amphatamine for £15 and there was about £10 left, but did not provide the name of the seller.

Spencer received an eight-month prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days on the same day.

Mrs Gilberthorpe checked to see if that sentencing was heard in the morning or the afternoon, because if it was heard in the morning he would have breached the order, but checks showed Spencer was sentenced three hours after he was stopped by police.

The court heard he has three previous convictions for seven offences.

At a previous hearing, magistrates heard Spencer was pulled over by police on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, just before noon, on November 7, when a seven-inch kitchen knife, three throwing knives and a small amount of amphetamine were found in his car door.

Spencer, aged 43, of Abbey Road, Kirkby, admitted possession of a class B drug.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Spencer was not in breach of the order and there was therefore nothing aggravating about this offence.