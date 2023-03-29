News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
4 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
5 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
5 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Mansfield care home manager stole £14K from elderly residents to fund gambling

The manager of a Mansfield care home who stole £14,470 from elderly and vulnerable residents to fund her gambling habit will face justice at the Crown Court.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:07 BST

Amy Oxer had worked at Dovetail Care Home, The Park, Mansfield, for nine years and had access to residents' bank cards so she could withdraw money on their behalf, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said cash was withdrawn from the bank and put in a safe before paperwork was filled out and it was given to the residents when required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, last September, a senior administrator noticed discrepancies in the slips were all signed by Oxer.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

And at a meeting she admitted taking the money and told the other staff members she had a gambling addiction.

Ms Baugham said: “This involves a breach of a high degree of trust. The victims are vulnerable and some planning was involved.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oxer, aged 36, of Bevan Drive, Inkersall, Chesterfield, admitted six counts of theft.

The court heard she stole between £1,040 and £200 from six victims between January and February 2020.

Read More
Three-year ban for Mansfield man who flipped car on to roof after taking cocaine

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Oxer is of previous good character and admitted the offences at the earliest opportunity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said Oxer was gambling away her wages and stole money to pay her bills.

“She tells me she is absolutely gutted to find herself before the courts,” said Ms Thorpe. “She has taken steps to tackle her gambling addiction and sought help for her mental health.”

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on April 19. Oxer was released on bail.

A spokesperson for the home said: “She no longer works for the business. We have taken approproate action to ensure the safety of the residents in our homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The families have been kept informed.”