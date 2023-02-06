Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant at an address on Beech Tree Avenue, after acting on intelligence gathered.

A total of 159 plants were discovered and seized after officers forced entry into the property. It was also found the electricity supply had been bypassed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis after the warrant was carried out on Tuesday, January 31.

Police executed a drugs warrant at an address on Beech Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Ardi Salikaj, aged 30, of Beech Tree Avenue, was later charged with production of cannabis. He was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on February 1.

PC Luke Bettridge, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Every cannabis grow we find and dismantle helps stop criminals profiting from their illegal activity and keeps drugs off our streets.

“We take the production and supply of illegal drugs seriously, as it has a detrimental impact on our communities and ruins lives.

“This was a substantial grow and I’m pleased we have had a positive impact by seizing drugs before they can be sold.

“The production and selling of cannabis can sometimes be perceived a victimless crime, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only is cannabis growing illegal, but it can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk, especially if people are living in adjoining properties. It can also be linked to wider drug-related crime.

“Proactive warrants like this one are just one small part of the preventative work the force is doing to tackle crime in our communities.