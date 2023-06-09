The incident happened between 6.20pm on Friday, June 2 and 8.30am the following day, when a black Peugeot Kisbee moped was stolen from a property in Laverick Road.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team are also appealing for information on incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 15-year-old boy scratched a car with a knife on Main Road, Jacksdale, on Saturday, June 3, at about 10.10pm.

The moped was stolen from Laverick Road in Jacksdale. Photo: Google

A white Ford Transit Motorhome parked on Church Lane, Underwood, was marked on the side with a marker pen, overnight on Sunday June 4.

Three young youths were seen kicking at and throwing a brick at a front door of a house in Palmerston Street, Underwood, on Wednesday, June 6, at 7pm.

A group of off-road bikers were seen riding in Felley Woods on June 3, at 4.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad