Kyle Stephenson is set to walk free after serving less than a fifth of his sentence for a sickening one-punch attack on Braden Stromberg.

The 27-year-old now lives in fear a single fall or knock to the head could kill him and is forced to wear a helmet to shield his unprotected brain whenever he leaves the house.

Branden Stromberg lost half his skull after a vicious assault by Kyle Stephenson in Bolsover.

But the thug is now expected to be freed from prison having served only four months behind bars.

Braden has slammed the decision to release his attacker early saying he was “gutted” when he heard the news.

He said: “I feel like it's robbed me of justice. Four months isn't even enough time for a house plant to grow. It's ridiculous.

Police mug shot of Kyle Stephenson.

“I've not even had my surgery yet and he’s out and able to live his life.

“All my family agree with me, they are all pi***d off basically. It's really shocking that he’s not even going to serve half of his sentence.

“He nearly ended my life and now he’s out free and he has absolutely no remorse.”

Braden was told the news in an email from the Ministry of Justice, who said Stephenson will be made subject to a curfew and wear an electronic tag.

Branden Stromberg during his treatment in hospital.

He said: “I heard about it through an email. He's been told to not approach or contact me and my family.

“We thought he would be in prison for Christmas but now he gets to spend summer and Christmas with his family.

“That's not taking any freedom away from him at all or giving him any consequences for his actions.

“My life is on hold and he can start having drinks and barbecues with his family and I can't even go out myself.”

Braden was attacked from behind by Stephenson, of Ilkeston, as he walked to the shops after work with his then girlfriend.

The grounds worker was knocked unconscious after being punched in the face before smashing his head on the road which left him with severe brain swelling.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors battled to save his life by removing the right side of his skull during a three hour operation.

Braden almost died and spent 15 days in an induced coma before making an incredible recovery which stunned doctors.

He is now awaiting further surgery to insert a titanium plate to reconstruct his skull which he hopes will mean he can return to work.

Braden said: “Every doctor I have spoken to has said how lucky I am to not have woken up from the coma paralysed, or in a vegetated state.

“They can’t believe it. There might be an inch of spinal fluid where my skull has been removed and then it’s just my brain unprotected.

“If I knocked this it could potentially be fatal.

“I am looking forward to having the operation done as it means life will be able to get back to normal.

“I have been told it is quite a risky operation as there is a possible chance of infection or further bleeds on the brain but it is my one chance to get back to work.

“Health wise I'm doing okay. I'm just waiting for my surgery. I had my pre op on June 6 and now I’m just waiting."

An MoJ spokesman said: “This was a terrible crime and our thoughts are with Mr Stromberg and his family.

