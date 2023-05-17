Coun David Martin, aged 57, of Lawrence Park, Underwood, denied assault by beating of an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged the assault happened at his home address on November 11, last year.

Michael Little, prosecuting, said the case was suitable for summary trial at the magistrates’ court, but Martin elected to have his case heard before a jury at the Crown Court.

Coun David Martin, Nottinghamshire Council member for Selston.

District Judge Sunil Khanna gave him unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for a further hearing, on June 13.

