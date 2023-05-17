News you can trust since 1952
Selston councillor faces Crown Court trial on police assault charge

An Nottinghamshire Council member will face a Crown Court jury over allegations he assaulted a police officer.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 17th May 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read

Coun David Martin, aged 57, of Lawrence Park, Underwood, denied assault by beating of an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged the assault happened at his home address on November 11, last year.

Michael Little, prosecuting, said the case was suitable for summary trial at the magistrates’ court, but Martin elected to have his case heard before a jury at the Crown Court.

Coun David Martin, Nottinghamshire Council member for Selston.Coun David Martin, Nottinghamshire Council member for Selston.
District Judge Sunil Khanna gave him unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for a further hearing, on June 13.

Martin represents Selston for the Ashfield Independents on Nottinghamshire Council, where he is vice-chairman of the adult social care and public health select committee.

He was also deputy leader of Ashfield Council, but lost his Underwood seat to Conservative candidate Dawn Justice by less than 40 votes in the local elections earlier this month.