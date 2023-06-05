Jacksdale man and his brother jailed for life for murdering elderly paedophile and dumping his body

Luke and Matthew Roe lured 85-year-old Henry Thwaites to the remote location in the dead of night to “buy one of them a car”, before beating him to death with an unidentified blunt instrument.

Mr Thwaites, a long-time friend of their mother, had travelled to Worksop to stay with the family days before the killing and had also purchased her a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his death, on July 23 last year, the brothers first stole his car and tried to access his bank account using his stolen card, and later returned to the crime scene.

Luke Roe (left) and Matthew Roe (right) have both been jailed for life.

Nottingham Crown Court heard today, Monday June 5, they murdered him on Lime Tree Avenue, Worksop, after learning he had inherited £34,000. They also believed he had sexually abused someone they knew.

Jurors were told Mr Thwaites had offered to buy a car for the brothers and believed he was driving them to see a Mercedes on the night they killed him. He was taken out of his Fiat Punto at about 10.40pm and beaten to death in what was described as a “brutal” and “premeditated” attack.

Prosecutors suggested they might have obtained the pin to his bank card by torturing Mr Thwaites during the “sustained and prolonged” attack.

Luke Roe was jailed for a minimum of 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thwaites’s body was found under a metal fence by a member of the public the next morning. He had suffered 26 head injuries including skull fractures.

Matthew, aged 25, and 34-year-old Luke were arrested after police found them driving Mr Thwaites’s car less than an hour after he was reported missing.

Mr Thwaites’s bank card was found in their possession and forensic analysis found spots of his blood on their clothing.

Detectives also recovered CCTV that captured Matthew and Luke boasting about the murder.

Matthew Roe was jailed for a minimum of 24 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court further heard the brothers loathed Mr Thwaites after he served two prison terms for sexual offences against boys under 16.

Nine-week trial

Matthew, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, and Luke, of Potter Street, Worksop, were convicted of murder following a nine-week trial.

Matthew was also found guilty of four counts of fraud by false representation in relation to Mr Thwaites’s bank card, while the jury found Luke guilty of one count of fraud by false representation.

Police at the murder scene shortly after Mr Thwaites' body was discovered.

Luke was also found guilty of criminal damage after damaging a car windscreen using an unopened beer can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the murder, the brothers travelled to Abby Dixon's address on Watson Road, where she helped them dispose of clothes in a waste bin.

The jury found the 27-year-old, who was in a relationship with Luke, guilty of two counts of assisting an offender. She will be sentenced on June 12.

Luke was told he will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison, while Matthew will serve a minimum of 24 years.

‘Pre-planned, joint attack’

Sentencing, Judge Nirmal Shant KC said: “This was a pre-planned, joint attack by both of you in which each of you played a part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the killing you drove away, leaving (Mr Thwaites) either dying or dead on the ground.

“You used a fearsome weapon upon the deceased. It was an implement that was never found, but heavy enough to shatter his skull. This was a vicious, violent attack.

“He had been beaten to death – he had a fractured skull and fractured cheekbone. There were 26 separate injuries and this gives us an insight into the severity of the attack.There were also grip marks on his wrists which show that he had been man-handled. You took him from your mother’s address with the deliberate intent of killing him or causing him serious harm.”

‘Brutal and cowardly assault’

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, who led the investigation, welcomed today’s sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This was a brutal and cowardly assault on a frail and vulnerable 85-year-old man.

“The murder was premeditated and callous, with Matthew and Luke Row subjecting Mr Thwaites to a horrific death for their own selfish gain.

“Despite overwhelming evidence, neither brother had the courage to accept responsibility for their sadistic and vile actions, forcing a jury to sit though nine weeks of distressing evidence.

“Matthew claimed he was too drunk to remember the night in question and I am pleased jurors saw through his lies. Luke wasn’t even brave enough to go in the witness box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad