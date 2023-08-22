Pair in court after Mansfield home broken into whilst owner was on holiday

Sentimental ornaments were stolen from the address along with a drill, battery charger, and toaster.

Other items within the property had been moved.

The victim found that a living room window had been smashed and reported the incident to police.

Two suspects appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on burglary charges. Photo: Google

Lines of inquiry led to police making arrests in connection with the break-in, which happened in Southwell Road West, Mansfield, between August 12 and 15.

Aidan Howard, aged 19, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, and Emma Crowder, aged 40, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 21, charged with burglary.

They were remanded in custody and are next due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 24.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with burglary and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 5.

Detective Constable Dave Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county burglary team, said: “Burglary is an extremely upsetting crime for the victims whose homes are targeted.

"The force treats burglary seriously and our teams are dedicated to investigating this type of criminality and using their expertise to put suspects before the courts at the earliest opportunity.